National Top court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's case to rescind CR17 ruling The Constitutional Court has found that the public protector made no case for rescission of a prior ruling finding fault with her CR17 report

The latest ruling from the Constitutional Court, which dismisses a rescission bid filed by the public protector, brings an end to advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to vindicate her CR17 campaign findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The apex court found “no case has been made” for having its July 2021 decision rescinded. The court dismissed Mkhwebane’s rescission bid with costs, on Wednesday...