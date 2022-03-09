Top court dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case to rescind CR17 ruling
The Constitutional Court has found that the public protector made no case for rescission of a prior ruling finding fault with her CR17 report
09 March 2022 - 13:15
The latest ruling from the Constitutional Court, which dismisses a rescission bid filed by the public protector, brings an end to advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to vindicate her CR17 campaign findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The apex court found “no case has been made” for having its July 2021 decision rescinded. The court dismissed Mkhwebane’s rescission bid with costs, on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now