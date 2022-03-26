Ramaphosa says he will not withdraw notice to suspend Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he would not back down from the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. He has also made it clear he will not withdraw his notice of intention to suspend her.

This after Mkhwebane ordered him to do so, saying he had a conflict of interest due to her ongoing and previous investigations of his alleged wrongdoings.

Speaking through attorneys in a letter dated March 23, Ramaphosa said he did not accept this and would forge ahead with the motion on her fitness to hold office in terms of section 194(3) of the constitution.

“We do not accept that there is any basis for these claims. We make clear at the outset that this response to your letter is restricted only to the preliminary objection you raise.

“The president will, in the fullness of time (and on receipt of representations from the public protector), apply his mind to the question of whether the public protector ought to be suspended or not.”