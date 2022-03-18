LETTER: It has long been known that our security cluster is useless

Your article on the US Treasury stepping up funding of local enforcement agencies to counter money laundering and terror financing might as well have been headlined: “US hits SA with big stick over terrorism” ("Washington aims to bolster SA fight against terrorism”, March 16).

It has long been known that our so-called security cluster is useless. Nobody knows what’s happening along our borders, let alone in neighbouring states. The Islamist attack in Cabo Delgado surprised everyone, especially the Mozambique government, whose response was as hopeless as ours. The only soldiers capable of pushing back the bad guys came from Uganda.

Lest we forget, former police commissioner Jackie Selebi proudly proclaimed he was a good friend of Glenn Agliotti, our foremost drug and cigarette smuggler. So what has changed? Not much, as most of our politicians wouldn’t get out of bed for less than 10% of a tender to look the other way on a dodgy deal.

With SA’s confused attitude to the world in which we don’t know how to vote at the UN, it wouldn’t surprise me if someone looking like Yasser Arafat stormed over Beitbridge shooting an AK47, and Pretoria rang the mayor to ask if he had a red carpet.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​