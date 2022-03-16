National Washington aims to bolster SA fight against terrorism US treasury could step up funding of local enforcement agencies to counter money laundering and terror financing B L Premium

The US is considering expanding its support to SA to include financial aid to strengthen the capacity of the country’s enforcement agencies such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the financial intelligence centre to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in SA.

This follows recent collaboration between the two countries in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism measures that saw the US treasury sanction four Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-linked (ISIS) and Isis-Mozambique (Isis-M) individuals identified by the US as belonging to terrorist-financing networks based in SA. ..