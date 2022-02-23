Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s be honest about empowerment law

Requests for a small business to verify its status means more red tape and higher costs

23 February 2022 - 13:28

Debbi Friedman’s letter refers (“Tax-paying companies penalised by BBBEE Act”, February 18). I recently received a request from a listed company for which we provide services (rent to) to verify our broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) status. More red tape and cost to me.

I am the owner of a small business (turnover less than R5m a year). More than 80% of the people/contractors we employ are not white.

The B-BBEE Act fortunately includes my “coloured” and Asian friends. So the only race it excludes is white people. Why does the government not call it the Broad-Based, White-Excluded Economic Empowerment Act? It would at least be more honest.

Philip Fourie
Brackenfell

