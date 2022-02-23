LETTER: Let’s be honest about empowerment law
Requests for a small business to verify its status means more red tape and higher costs
Debbi Friedman’s letter refers (“Tax-paying companies penalised by BBBEE Act”, February 18). I recently received a request from a listed company for which we provide services (rent to) to verify our broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) status. More red tape and cost to me.
I am the owner of a small business (turnover less than R5m a year). More than 80% of the people/contractors we employ are not white.
The B-BBEE Act fortunately includes my “coloured” and Asian friends. So the only race it excludes is white people. Why does the government not call it the Broad-Based, White-Excluded Economic Empowerment Act? It would at least be more honest.
Philip Fourie
Brackenfell
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.