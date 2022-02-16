JSE firms face censure over BBBEE non-compliance
Commission head Zodwa Ntuli says companies are increasingly failing to report on their empowerment progress
16 February 2022 - 18:47
The department of trade, industry and competition is preparing to issue non-compliance notices to a raft of JSE-listed companies that have not filed reports with its BBBEE Commission as required by law.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, BBBEE commissioner Zodwa Ntuli Ntuli said reporting by JSE-listed companies as required by the BBBEE Act had declined significantly since 2020 and the commission was taking action against this non-compliance...
