LETTER: Tax-paying companies penalised by BBBEE act

Listed (and unlisted) companies that pay taxes and create jobs are now being penalised by the onerous Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act. How many multimillionaires are there within the ANC who have made their hoards of money dishonestly by stealing from taxpayers — that is, all the people who are employed by these companies?

Do they pay taxes? Do they create jobs? Is there a quantifiable total amount that fraud and corruption have cost SA? Is there anyone in this corruption-based enterprise (including the Guptas, Jacob Zuma and all of their associates) who does social upliftment (other than uplifting themselves and family through tender fraud), bursaries, social outreach programmes or charity work?

These people have stolen education, healthcare and the chance for a better future from millions of people, and now taxpaying companies have to pay the price of the government’s ineptitude, corruption and theft.

If you can’t do this BBBEE business you must simply close up shop and emigrate. Then there will be even more unemployed people, because as our president has said it is private business that creates jobs, not government.

People just want jobs, employment, food and homes. We barely survived Covid-19, so why make it even more difficult to survive this economic catastrophe?

Debbi Friedman,Via email

