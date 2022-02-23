LETTER: To Russia, with love from Marshall Niehaus

The Brics alliance between SA, Brazil, Russia, India and China provides for “military-technical co-operation” between member states. Thus far we have not had any opportunity to test the strength and quality of this co-operation. In fact, nobody has heard about the existence of Brics for more than five years.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine present us with opportunities to deliver on our obligations in terms of the treaties we signed. All that shiny military hardware Thabo Mbeki, Joe Modise and Chippy Shaik acquired during the arms deals can now be deployed in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Just think of the fearful reaction from Nato troops when our last remaining Gripen fighter plane appears on the horizon. Or when our lone submarine lifts its periscope in the Black Sea off the Crimean coast.

It is time to appoint Field Marshall Carl Niehaus to mobilise his army of young veterans and rush to President Vladimir Putin’s support. They already have the required camouflage uniforms.

Andrew Barnard, Orange Grove

