Opinion / Letters

LETTER: To Russia, with love from Marshall Niehaus

23 February 2022 - 13:19
The Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, is seen in this February 22 2022 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
The Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, is seen in this February 22 2022 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

The Brics alliance between SA, Brazil, Russia, India and China provides for  “military-technical co-operation” between member states. Thus far we have not had any opportunity to test the strength and quality of this co-operation. In fact, nobody has heard about the existence of Brics for more than five years.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine present us with opportunities to deliver on our obligations in terms of the treaties we signed. All that shiny military hardware Thabo Mbeki, Joe Modise and Chippy Shaik acquired during the arms deals can now be deployed in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Just think of the fearful reaction from Nato troops when our last remaining Gripen fighter plane appears on the horizon. Or when our lone submarine lifts its periscope in the Black Sea off the Crimean coast.

It is time to appoint Field Marshall Carl Niehaus to mobilise his army of young veterans and rush to President Vladimir Putin’s support. They already have the required camouflage uniforms.

Andrew Barnard, Orange Grove

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Biden announces first wave of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

White House says Russia has started an invasion of Ukraine with troop deployment to two breakaway regions
World
15 hours ago

JSE firmer as investors digest developments in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The local bourse stronger as investors await developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while local focus will be on the budget speech
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil prices hover around $100/barrel on Ukraine

US and European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia as security crisis intensifies
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Shades of Zuma: the rise of Kenya’s streetwise ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Hlophe’s latest ruction a timely ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MPHO MOLOPYANE: Not adding up: the basic income ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: We’re not frogs and we won’t die if ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sama slaps on a bandage while ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Russia faces new sanctions

World / Europe

What Western nations could do to punish Moscow

World / Europe

World stocks bounce as markets eye Putin’s next move

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.