Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shut down odious public figures

Adrian Basson could have included many more in his censure of Dali Mpofu

10 February 2022 - 17:15
Dali Mpofu. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Dali Mpofu. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The General Council of the Bar is right to call out Dali Mpofu for bringing his profession into disrepute. Advocate Baloyi Mere’s criticism of Adrian Basson’s News24 article describing Mpofu as a “legal nincompoop and scoundrel” should fall on deaf ears. Her attempt to attribute a racist connotation to the words is laughable. No amount of lexical research connects “nincompoops and scoundrels” to the colour of their skin.

Mere predictably falls back on the only defence she and her like-minded colleagues cling to in the face of any criticism of the dismal failures of the government, its cadres and those who ride on the back of the Zuma-like attacks on the judiciary — it’s all about racism.

Basson could well have included a number of other candidates in a circle of obscene, odious, offensive and objectionable public figures who posture, preen and perform with their narcissistic self-importance at heart, rather than the wellbeing of the nation. The names Ace Magashule, Julius Malema, Carl Niehaus, Muzi Sikhakhane and many others come immediately to mind.

Mere asks for Mpofu to be treated with respect but ignores the disrespectful manner in which he behaves in court (treating judges as if they are ignorant school children), in the Zondo commission (telling professional colleagues to shut up) and specifically his atrocious conduct in the Judicial Service Commission, happily and mischievously aided and abetted by Malema.

Mpofu and his like should be sent to the proverbial Coventry. Our country and people would be better off if he and his destructive comrades were not heard, seen or exposed in any way to decent society. Public figures should lift our standards of behaviour, not debase and degrade them.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Dali Mpofu’s position on JSC under review

The General Council of the Bar has expressed disapproval of his conduct during last week’s interviews of judges by the JSC
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening to watch

If Ramaphosa accepts the JSC's pick it will be a stain on the tenure of the new chief justice
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s angels and red dragons

If the former chief justice could do a good job with his head raging, any new incumbent will be just fine
Opinion
2 days ago

A travesty of justice?

After a gruelling week of interviews, the JSC has put forward Mandisa Maya as its preferred candidate as SA’s next chief justice. But a controversial ...
Features
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GUGU LOURIE: Please Call Me inventor sidelined in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK BARNES: My proposal for turning the post ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Blindly acting on Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Outside bounds of decency

Opinion / Letters

Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo holds firm in tense JSC quizzing

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.