National Dali Mpofu's position on JSC under review The General Council of the Bar has expressed disapproval of his conduct during last week's interviews of judges by the JSC

The professional organisation representing advocates is considering the removal of Dali Mpofu as one of the representative of the profession on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on the grounds that he has brought the profession and the administration of justice into disrepute.

This followed Mpofu’s conduct towards Gauteng judge president and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and his inappropriate comments directed at the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mandisa Maya during interviews of four candidate judges for the position of chief justice that the JSC undertook last week...