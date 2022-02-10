Features A travesty of justice? After a gruelling week of interviews, the JSC has put forward Mandisa Maya as its preferred candidate as SA’s next chief justice. But a controversial interview process casts a pall over its recommendation B L Premium

For the first time in SA’s history, a black woman judge is on the brink of becoming chief justice. This should be cause for celebration — not only for Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya, but for the country and the judiciary too. But the process has been marred by controversy as a result of a chaotic Judicial Service Commission (JSC) process.

After a week of interviews with four candidates — Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Maya, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo — the JSC put Maya forward as its preferred choice to head SA’s judiciary...