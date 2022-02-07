Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s angels and red dragons B L Premium

As the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) interviewing process ended in anger and astonishment, many observers asked why Julius Malema, the man who gave us Jacob Zuma and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was helping choose the next chief justice of the land.

I, however, was less outraged by his presence on the JSC. Malema has met far more judges than most people, or at least appeared before more than most people, and I also believe we all have a right to know our accuser, even if it’s a few years before the accusation is formally lodged. The bigger question for me is why there are any politicians at all on the JSC. ..