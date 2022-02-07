LETTER: Outside bounds of decency

Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu have amply demonstrated that there is no place for either of them on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Their despicable conduct towards judge Dunstan Mlambo and justice minister Ronald Lamola points to serious character defects in both Malema and Mpofu.

It also shows the shortcomings in the way the JSC is constituted. Mpofu struts around as if he is a distinguished senior counsel at the bar. This is laughable to say the least. Neither Malema nor Mpofu has the competence to interview prospective appointments to the bench. Indeed, Malema is still facing a criminal charge in court. Furthermore, both have on occasions during their public life exceeded the bounds of decency.

The sooner the JSC gets rid of them the better for all of us, including the judiciary.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​