LETTER: Outside bounds of decency

There is no place for Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu on the JSC

07 February 2022 - 16:09
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY
Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu have amply demonstrated that there is no place for either of them on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Their despicable conduct towards judge Dunstan Mlambo and justice minister Ronald Lamola points to serious character defects in both Malema and Mpofu.

It also shows the shortcomings in the way the JSC is constituted. Mpofu struts around as if he is a distinguished senior counsel at the bar. This is laughable to say the least. Neither Malema nor Mpofu has the competence to interview prospective appointments to the bench. Indeed, Malema is still facing a criminal charge in court. Furthermore, both have on occasions during their public life exceeded the bounds of decency.

The sooner the JSC gets rid of them the better for all of us, including the judiciary.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

