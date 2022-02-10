Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PwC should stick to bean counting

Perhaps it could reveal the income gap between its own suits worldwide and lower-level employees

10 February 2022 - 16:43
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

It was with some surprise that I read Garth Theunissen’s recent report (“PwC report highlights income disparities between SA’s corporate elite and working poor”, February 7).

That such an entity would involve itself in such a subject is odd. As I understand it PwC’s core business is auditing, in which it has not exactly covered itself in glory in the past few years.

I would suggest that it stick to bean counting. If it insists in involving itself in such a subject perhaps it could reveal the income gap between its own suits in London/New York/ Johannesburg and lower-level employees?

Colin Flockhart
Cape Town

PwC report highlights income disparities between SA’s corporate elite and working poor

The average chair of a JSE-listed company earns almost 110 times more than 55% of South Africans
Companies
3 days ago

XHANTI PAYI: Higher wages vs jobs debate is misplaced

We shouldn’t be waylaid by the ‘higher wages or jobs’ discussion. Both are important if we are to beat poverty and inequality
Opinion
12 hours ago

Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan gets 31% raise

Firm set a record for profitability in 2021
News
3 days ago

Sharing salary information will help tackle graft and inequality

The Companies Amendment Bill will bring SA up to speed with global best practice
Opinion
3 months ago
