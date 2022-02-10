LETTER: PwC should stick to bean counting

It was with some surprise that I read Garth Theunissen’s recent report (“PwC report highlights income disparities between SA’s corporate elite and working poor”, February 7).

That such an entity would involve itself in such a subject is odd. As I understand it PwC’s core business is auditing, in which it has not exactly covered itself in glory in the past few years.

I would suggest that it stick to bean counting. If it insists in involving itself in such a subject perhaps it could reveal the income gap between its own suits in London/New York/ Johannesburg and lower-level employees?

Colin Flockhart

Cape Town

