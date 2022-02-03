Planned corporate tax rate likely to be delayed, says tax expert
03 February 2022 - 19:27
The market expectation that the reduction in the corporate tax rate to 27% from 28% announced in last year’s budget will take effect from April 1 this year is likely to be shot down, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy says.
Mandy says there have been unofficial indications that the introduction of the reduction will be delayed because the base broadening measures that are supposed to go along with the reduction to make it tax revenue neutral have not been implemented yet...
