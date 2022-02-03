Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: SOEs, and a 1% whistle-blower levy During the state capture years, the well-resourced law firms, auditors and banks employed by the SOEs should surely have spotted that something was afoot B L Premium

One of the grim aspects of the first Zondo report is how thuggish and bumbling the perpetrators behind state capture appear to have been. SAA’s one-time chair Dudu Myeni comes across as the archetypal villain in some B-rated Hollywood comedy.

Not even the indomitable Zodwa Ntuli could rein her in. Myeni chose to disregard not only the advice of her acting CEO and head of procurement, but also BEE commissioner Ntuli when she tried to force through her own "transformation" policy at SAA...