Sharing salary information will help tackle graft and inequality
07 November 2021 - 17:39
In Norway you can easily find out what your colleagues, neighbours, favourite celebrities, friends and enemies earn. It is all posted on the internet and anyone can take a look.
This openness has been in place since the late 19th century, when everyone’s tax returns were posted either at town halls or at the taxman’s office. Now it is all available on the internet. The database used to get 16-million searches a year (from a population of 5-million), but this dropped to 2.5-million when they started making people sign in and identify themselves to check someone’s earnings...
