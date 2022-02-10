LETTER: Nkosana Makate got more than enough

Gugu Lourie’s report refers (“Please Call Me inventor sidelined in judge’s Vodacom ruling”, February 9).

Let’s face it, it was a good idea. But that’s it. Nkosana Makate was an employee, and would not have been able to profit from the idea without the infrastructure of Vodacom. Nor would he have been in a position to invent it if he were not an employee there.

Why should reasonable compensation be linked to the income that was derived from the idea indefinitely? Any reasonable person would consider R47m more than enough compensation, being equal to a lifetime of Makate’s earnings. Nor should the court be concerned about how much he will have to give to his backers.

Sydney Kaye

Via BusinessLIVE

