Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nkosana Makate got more than enough

Court’s call in Vodacom case was the correct one

10 February 2022 - 16:39
Nkosana Makate. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Nkosana Makate. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Gugu Lourie’s report refers (“Please Call Me inventor sidelined in judge’s Vodacom ruling”, February 9).

Let’s face it, it was a good idea. But that’s it. Nkosana Makate was an employee, and would not have been able to profit from the idea without the infrastructure of Vodacom. Nor would he have been in a position to invent it if he were not an employee there.

Why should reasonable compensation be linked to the income that was derived from the idea indefinitely? Any reasonable person would consider R47m more than enough compensation, being equal to a lifetime of Makate’s earnings. Nor should the court be concerned about how much he will have to give to his backers.

Sydney Kaye 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Marathon fight with Vodacom over ‘Please call me’ leaves Nkosana Makate exhausted

The Pretoria high court ordered Vodacom to make a new determination on a payment due to the ‘Please Call Me’ inventor
National
1 day ago

GUGU LOURIE: Please Call Me inventor sidelined in judge’s Vodacom ruling

There are too many cases in which the powerful can frustrate the chances of justice
Opinion
1 day ago

Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling

Cellphone giant unhappy it has to review compensation for inventor of the service
Companies
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GUGU LOURIE: Please Call Me inventor sidelined in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARK BARNES: My proposal for turning the post ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Blindly acting on Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MTN tops survey of online consumers during Covid-19 crisis

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rollover charges a PR nightmare for Vodacom

Companies

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Why the Vodacom spat has called middle-class blacks to action

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.