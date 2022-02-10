Opinion THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: Higher wages vs jobs debate is misplaced We shouldn’t be waylaid by the ‘higher wages or jobs’ discussion. Both are important if we are to beat poverty and inequality B L Premium

In our economic advisory work the first question we ask our clients is: "What question are you trying to answer?" It’s a critical exercise, and a time-consuming one, too.

Similarly, as SA emerges from the Covid crisis, we need to be clear about what the problems are that we need to address. Here, there’s been a loud but important debate about wage levels and employment, with many arguing that wages should be kept low to support and promote employment...