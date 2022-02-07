Companies / Financial Services PwC report highlights income disparities between SA’s corporate elite and working poor B L Premium

A PwC report on the remuneration of non-executive directors serving on the boards of JSE-listed companies has highlighted the severe income disparities between SA’s working poor and the country’s corporate elite.

The accounting and auditing firm’s 2022 report on non-executive directors’ pay showed that 55% of South Africans live below the upper poverty line of R1,335 a month while the average chair of a JSE-listed company earns almost 110 times that every month. This is in spite of a national minimum wage of R21.69/h, which equates to an average monthly salary of R3,630 based on a 21-day work month of eight hours a day...