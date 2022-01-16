Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet fails Cape Town

16 January 2022 - 20:18
Shipping containers stand on the quay at the harbour in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Cape Town harbour is not working. I don’t know if there are those within Transnet whose objective it is to prevent the port from operating efficiently, or whether it is just another example of incompetence at SA’s state-owned enterprises, but the result is the same — huge financial costs to, among others, the wine and fruit exporters.

Shipping giants MSC and Ocean Network Express have dropped Cape Town port from their main European service, and Western Cape fruit export containers are increasingly moved by road to Gqeberha.      

“Concerns” have been raised from as far back as 2019 (before the Covid-19 pandemic) with regard to truck queues outside the docks, as well as loading/offloading delays. My company has containers on the Xing Gao 11, which was outside the harbour on January 9 but where offloading is only scheduled to start on January 25. That and the long lines of trucks waiting outside the docks every morning suggest that despite almost three years of expressed concern, nothing has been done to rectify the situation.  

Transnet Port Terminals must be removed and this crucial facility managed by the Western Cape government instead. After all, if Cape Town harbour continues to malfunction, the province itself is doomed.     

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet's ailing rail network

SA loses plenty as a result of the trains that don't run and the ports that can't ship
Opinion
1 month ago

Transnet tops agenda in Ramaphosa's talks with Kenyatta

President and Kenyan counterpart agree to resuscitate SA's participation in the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project
National
1 month ago

Plan for ports authority split from Transnet at advanced stage

Registration of entity and appointment of board still to be done
National
1 month ago

Transnet's half-year loss narrows as lockdowns ease

In unaudited results released late on Friday the company said its loss narrowed to R104m for the six months to end-September, from R3bn previously
Companies
2 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.