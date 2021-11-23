National LAMU PORT Transnet tops agenda in Ramaphosa’s talks with Kenyatta President and Kenyan counterpart agree to resuscitate SA’s participation in the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project B L Premium

Talks to revive Transnet’s involvement in Kenya’s Lamu port topped the agenda in a meeting between presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Uhuru Kenyatta at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

Kenyatta and Ramaphosa in their formal deliberations discussed the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor Project, a major development in the region that will be used for planned oil exports...