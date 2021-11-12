Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet’s half-year loss narrows as lockdowns ease

In unaudited results released late on Friday the company said its loss narrowed to R104m for the six months to end-September, from R3bn previously

12 November 2021 - 23:51 Staff Writer
Durban harbour. Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY MIGYELYEV
Rail and port operator Transnet forecast a “better” year-on-year financial performance for fiscal 2022 after reporting a smaller interim net loss, helped by the easing of lockdowns in the country.

In unaudited results released late on Friday the company said its loss narrowed to R104m for the six months ended September, compared with a loss of R3bn in the Covid-19 pandemic-hit year-ago period, while revenue rose 11.3% to R35.6bn.

Transnet, which has breached its loan covenants after receiving a qualified audit from the auditor-general, said it had raised long-term funding of R6.1bn against its 2022 corporate plan funding requirement of R10.8bn for the 2022 fiscal year.

The company said it was working with its lenders as a result of the audit opinion “which was as a result of the legacy of non-compliance to the Public Finance Management Act requirements with regards to irregular expenditure reporting which also contributed to the Moody’s downgrade of November 3 2021”.

It said it was progressing with a turnaround strategy while partnerships between it and the private sector “will leverage synergies” with its capabilities.

While it was late with its annual results for the 2021 financial year, which were released a fortnight ago, it said it expected to release audited interim results on or about December 15.

With Reuters

Auditor-general concerned that offenders at SOEs are not being brought to book

Transnet and Eskom responsible for the majority of irregular expenditure
National
2 days ago

Wine industry says recovery could take more than five years, amid ports crisis

Rebuilding efforts in the industry have been hampered by inefficiencies at SA’s harbours
National
4 days ago

Transnet swings into R8.4bn loss

The state-owned entity, which has been hit by the lockdowns and operational issues, recorded its first loss in recent memory
National
2 weeks ago

Transnet’s Portia Derby traverses rough seas of annual results

The state-owned logistics company has been beset with problems over the reporting period, the results for which will be presented on Friday
National
2 weeks ago
Port authority under scrutiny as Transnet pushes for tariff hike of nearly 25%

National

MOKGATLA MADISHA: The MTBPS delivered for the markets, with no surprises

Opinion

Attempted theft is not expected to harm inland fuel supply, says Transnet

National

READ IN FULL: Godongwana’s maiden mini-budget in ‘unprecedented conditions’

Economy

