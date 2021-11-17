National Plan for ports authority split from Transnet at advanced stage B L Premium

Plans to separate the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) into an independent company from state-owned ports owner and operator Transnet are at an advanced stage but have been delayed by administrative and regulatory groundwork.

The establishment of TNPA, which is the manager of port infrastructure, as a subsidiary of Transnet and the expansion of the entity’s ports are the items on the priority list of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to kick-start the economy...