Transnet websites still down two weeks after cyber attack
Transnet’s Durban port division has now launched a new system to accelerate the turnaround of import containers
05 August 2021 - 16:58
A fortnight after the IT system at state-owned company (SOC) Transnet was hit by a suspected ransomware attack, at least two of the company's websites were still down. On Thursday afternoon, the main Transnet website and that of Transnet Port Terminals remained offline.
Since the cyber attack on Thursday, July 22 some of the SOC's main applications were restored. They included Navis, a system Transnet and its customers use to co-ordinate the movement of shipping containers at ports, and the company's email. ..
