HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet’s ailing rail network
SA loses plenty as a result of the trains that don’t run and the ports that can’t ship
13 December 2021 - 19:44
Eskom’s ailing power grid and the dead hand it places on the economy always gets plenty of airtime. That’s not the case when it comes to the dead hand Transnet’s ailing rail network places on the economy.
But trading updates from large coal producers in the past couple of weeks have served as a reminder of just how much SA is losing out as a result of the Transnet trains that don’t run, and the ports that can’t ship...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now