HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet's ailing rail network SA loses plenty as a result of the trains that don't run and the ports that can't ship

Eskom’s ailing power grid and the dead hand it places on the economy always gets plenty of airtime. That’s not the case when it comes to the dead hand Transnet’s ailing rail network places on the economy.

But trading updates from large coal producers in the past couple of weeks have served as a reminder of just how much SA is losing out as a result of the Transnet trains that don’t run, and the ports that can’t ship...