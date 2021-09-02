National Transnet rail ‘under attack’ by cable thieves In just 14 days, Transnet Freight Rail has experienced 152 cable theft incidents with more than 40km of cable stolen B L Premium

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has warned it is “under attack” by cable thieves after an alarming spike in incidents in the past week which is crippling the state-owned company’s business.

TFR, the largest operating division of state-owned logistics company Transnet, on Thursday said it has experienced a surge in cable theft and vandalism across the rail network which has had a severe impact on operations, resulting in significant delays in its train service. ..