Transnet rail ‘under attack’ by cable thieves
In just 14 days, Transnet Freight Rail has experienced 152 cable theft incidents with more than 40km of cable stolen
02 September 2021 - 19:03
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has warned it is “under attack” by cable thieves after an alarming spike in incidents in the past week which is crippling the state-owned company’s business.
TFR, the largest operating division of state-owned logistics company Transnet, on Thursday said it has experienced a surge in cable theft and vandalism across the rail network which has had a severe impact on operations, resulting in significant delays in its train service. ..
