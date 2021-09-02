National

Transnet rail ‘under attack’ by cable thieves

In just 14 days, Transnet Freight Rail has experienced 152 cable theft incidents with more than 40km of cable stolen

BL Premium
02 September 2021 - 19:03 Lisa Steyn

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has warned it is “under attack” by cable thieves after an alarming spike in incidents in the past week which is crippling the state-owned company’s business.

TFR, the largest operating division of state-owned logistics company Transnet, on Thursday said it has experienced a surge in cable theft and vandalism across the rail network which has had a severe impact on operations, resulting in significant delays in its train service.          ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now