LETTER: Cadre incapacity

In what world do politicians decide how and when maintenance of plant and equipment may take place? (“Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO”, November 17). It’s insane enough to render one speechless.
I did not think cadre deployment could get worse than what we have witnessed so far, and then they go to the next level. I actually thought maintenance was not taking place because the cadres lacked the capacity to understand that regular maintenance is a thing.
Now it appears they have a vague inkling of the importance of regular maintenance, but forbade it! What?
Andrea Robertson, Via BusinessLIVE
