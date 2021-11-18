Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre incapacity

18 November 2021 - 16:08
A man pulls a trolley as he walks past electricity pylons at the defunct Orlando power station in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A man pulls a trolley as he walks past electricity pylons at the defunct Orlando power station in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

In what world do politicians decide how and when maintenance of plant and equipment may take place? (“Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO”, November 17). It’s insane enough to render one speechless.

I did not think cadre deployment could get worse than what we have witnessed so far, and then they go to the next level. I actually thought maintenance was not taking place because the cadres lacked the capacity to understand that regular maintenance is a thing.

Now it appears they have a vague inkling of the importance of regular maintenance, but forbade it! What?

Andrea Robertson, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO

CEO André de Ruyter says law on public finances slows procurement and there has been no reply to its deviation request
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: At last, some localised competition ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Vodacom move into townships is late ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Slide into spite takes us deeper ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Localisation plan could merely ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Are De Ruyter critics ANC surrogates?

Opinion / Letters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum relief: it’s all in a single word

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

October consumer inflation steady ahead of key MPC meeting

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.