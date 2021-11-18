LETTER: Cadre incapacity

In what world do politicians decide how and when maintenance of plant and equipment may take place? (“Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO”, November 17). It’s insane enough to render one speechless.

I did not think cadre deployment could get worse than what we have witnessed so far, and then they go to the next level. I actually thought maintenance was not taking place because the cadres lacked the capacity to understand that regular maintenance is a thing.

Now it appears they have a vague inkling of the importance of regular maintenance, but forbade it! What?

Andrea Robertson, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​