October consumer inflation steady ahead of key MPC meeting
Heightened uncertainty remains over whether the Reserve Bank will hike rates, as October inflation prints at 5% year on year
17 November 2021 - 17:36
Consumer inflation was steady in October ahead of the SA Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates, with economists and analysts at odds over whether the monetary policy committee (MPC) will start hiking rates from record lows.
Annual consumer inflation came in at 5% in October, unchanged from September, according to data from Stats SA on Wednesday, driven by food and transport prices. ..
