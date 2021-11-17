Economy Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO B L Premium

Slow movement on public procurement decisions is hampering Eskom’s ability to quickly tackle the extensive maintenance challenges at its ageing power plants, CEO André de Ruyter said on Wednesday.

The embattled utility announced it would reinstitute stage 2 load-shedding after units at its Medupi, Kendal and Duvha power stations were lost on Wednesday morning and a further two — at Kusile and Majuba — remained down for repairs on boiler tube leaks...