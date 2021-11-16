Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Are De Ruyter critics ANC surrogates?

16 November 2021 - 15:43
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Andre' de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Neva Makgetla’s most recent column refers (“Superheroics are not the way to fix Eskom”, November 15). This is all so obvious that it makes one wonder at the attenuated propensity for magical thinking exhibited by those baying for the blood of André de Ruyter and his management team: the Black Business Council, the National Union of Mineworkers and the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions.

Are they acting as surrogates for one or other faction of the ANC, playing at the fine art of scapegoating for its election fiasco? The word to describe such folks is mischievous. And it is totally boring.

William Currie, Via BusinessLIVE

