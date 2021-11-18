Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public servants who play safe frustrate services

The auditor-general does not like deviations to the Public Finance Management Act

18 November 2021 - 16:08
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. File photo: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Lynley Donnelly’s article on Eskom’s maintenance challenges refers (“Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO”, November 17).

The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) is a mess. Does anyone remember how the SA Social Security Agency had to get a deviation from the Treasury to give the SA Post Office the tender to pay out grants? These are two state-owned entities. Mark Barnes was the Post Office CEO at the time, and he was very frustrated.

André de Ruyter is also frustrated. Most public servants who deal with the PFMA are frustrated. No-one wants to sign off deviations because the auditor-general does not like them. No-one delivers services because they are afraid of negative audit findings.

The entire system is broken. The mindset in the government is “Screw service delivery, I don’t want an audit finding against me and find my name in the newspapers.”

Odirile Mane,Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO

CEO André de Ruyter says law on public finances slows procurement and there has been no reply to its deviation request
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: At last, some localised competition ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Vodacom move into townships is late ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Slide into spite takes us deeper ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Localisation plan could merely ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage

National

LETTER: Are De Ruyter critics ANC surrogates?

Opinion / Letters

Stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon

National

LETTER: Maintenance takes a back seat at Eskom

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.