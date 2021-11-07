LETTER: Still stuck a decade on

Going through my file of old press clippings yesterday, I came across a “This is the Business” column written for Business Times almost a decade ago by an old colleague, friend and fellow golfer, Stephen Mulholland (“We need action not another turnaround”, March 17 2013).
I read the article once more, and though it is close to 10 years old, it seemed just as valid as if written yesterday — perhaps even more so.
Robin Hammond
Via e-mail
