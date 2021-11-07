Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must hurl Helen and start serving everyone

07 November 2021 - 17:47
DA federal council chair Helen Zille at the IEC results centre in Pretoria. Picture: MASI LOSI
DA federal council chair Helen Zille at the IEC results centre in Pretoria. Picture: MASI LOSI

The municipal election results offer the DA the opportunity to displace the ANC as the governing party in the next national elections — if it abandons some of its absurd policies and leadership.

Helen Zille must go, completely. She is an ossified (Pocket Oxford: “rigid” or “callous”) hindrance to the party’s progress, though she was a great asset in the distant past.

The absurd attempt by the old guard to deny the lived experience of the majority of our country’s people and voters by insisting on a nonracial stance must go too.

The new DA leadership should adopt the slogan “Delivery to all” and demonstrate their commitment to it by concentrating expenditure in those municipalities it controls on roads, sanitation, refuse collection and water provision in the townships, all the things the ANC conspicuously fails to do.

The example now presented in Cape Town and elsewhere where it governs seems to be that of kowtowing to wealthy property-owning funders and largely white and middle-income supporters, instead of taking the opportunity to meet the needs of the broader electorate. 

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Voters shun political parties in low turnout

Low voter numbers  may create legitimacy questions
National
5 days ago

Helen Zille opens assault case after incident with police at voting station

DA federal council chair accuses Eastern Cape police officer of dragging her out a voting station in Bethelsdorp
National
5 days ago

ActionSA ready to take over Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

Party leader Herman Mashaba tells supporters he'll fight corruption and ensure small businesses thrive
Politics
1 week ago

GOOD will not rule out coalition allies before election, says De Lille

Much-travelled politician asks for ‘five-year loan of votes’
National
1 week ago

From activist to politician: how one woman is making a difference

Sannieshof is a small dorpie with enormous problems, located in the similarly troubled — and recently dissolved — North West municipality of Tswaing
Features
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Team SA stands out in the Glasgow crowd
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: What’s the point of voting when ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KGANKI MATABANE: These are the tough decisions SA ...
Opinion
4.
CAROL PATON: Is this the political realignment ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Wild dogs have sniffed the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Is this the political realignment the DA has been waiting for?

Opinion / Columnists

High-level coalition talks get under way as parties eye crucial metros

Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: On the DA’s election result

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.