LETTER: DA must hurl Helen and start serving everyone

The municipal election results offer the DA the opportunity to displace the ANC as the governing party in the next national elections — if it abandons some of its absurd policies and leadership.

Helen Zille must go, completely. She is an ossified (Pocket Oxford: “rigid” or “callous”) hindrance to the party’s progress, though she was a great asset in the distant past.

The absurd attempt by the old guard to deny the lived experience of the majority of our country’s people and voters by insisting on a nonracial stance must go too.

The new DA leadership should adopt the slogan “Delivery to all” and demonstrate their commitment to it by concentrating expenditure in those municipalities it controls on roads, sanitation, refuse collection and water provision in the townships, all the things the ANC conspicuously fails to do.

The example now presented in Cape Town and elsewhere where it governs seems to be that of kowtowing to wealthy property-owning funders and largely white and middle-income supporters, instead of taking the opportunity to meet the needs of the broader electorate.

Robert Stone

Linden

