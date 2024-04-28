New Tencent mobile game boosts Naspers and Prosus’ shares
Naspers stable adds R131bn in value
28 April 2024 - 18:16
The Naspers stable added R131bn in value on the JSE last week, driven by new gaming releases in China, a big piece of business for its biggest earner, Tencent.
Chinese tech giant Tencent announced last week the early release of a highly anticipated mobile game, Dungeon & Fighter Mobile in China. This earlier release date has investors excited about the potential revenue boost for Tencent and could signal a turnaround for their gaming sector...
