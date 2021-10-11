LETTER: State of rural roads shocking

Having just driven upcountry from Hermanus in the Western Cape, we were appalled at the state of the roads from Clarens in the Free State to Dullstroom in Mpumalanga.

The towns of Standerton and Bethal are simply appalling — avoid them at all costs if you can. Theft of funds and lack of management are clearly visible. The road deterioration is scary and now extremely dangerous.

The SA National Roads Agency appears to be doing a very good job on the N1 and road to Bethlehem, and the roads from Hermanus to the N1 are also in excellent condition.

When will the government wake up? Tourism will soon, and it will be affected negatively.

David Louw

Hermanus

