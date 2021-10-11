Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State of rural roads shocking

11 October 2021 - 13:38
Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE

Having just driven upcountry from Hermanus in the Western Cape, we were appalled at the state of the roads from Clarens in the Free State to Dullstroom in Mpumalanga.

The towns of Standerton and Bethal are simply appalling — avoid them at all costs if you can. Theft of funds and lack of management are clearly visible. The road deterioration is scary and now extremely dangerous.

The SA National Roads Agency appears to be doing a very good job on the N1 and road to Bethlehem, and the roads from Hermanus to the N1 are also in excellent condition.

When will the government wake up? Tourism will soon, and it will be affected negatively.

David Louw
Hermanus

LETTER: Potholes could cost votes

ANC government neglects roads infrastructure while DA administration ensures potholes are fixed
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Insfrastructure-led recovery means ... investment in infrastructure

Endless conferences won't lead to any economic benefit unless the government does what it says it wants to do, writes Hilary Joffe
3 days ago

Gauteng government repeats calls to scrap e-tolls

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says e-tolls are not even generating the revenue that government requires
21 hours ago
