National Gauteng government repeats calls to scrap e-tolls Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says e-tolls are not even generating the revenue that government requires B L Premium

The issue of e-tolls on Gauteng’s highways, which cost the ANC votes during the municipal elections in 2016, has come under the spotlight again, with the ANC-run provincial government reiterating its call for the controversial system to be scrapped.

If the cabinet accedes to the demand from the provincial government, unions and NGOs to scrap e-tolls, it could boost the ANC’s fortunes at the municipal elections on November 1...