Inside SA’s gangster municipalities

SA's gangster municipalities SA's municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery, and a nexus of corruption. This is nothing new — but the stakes are particularly high ahead of local government elections

Last Friday, while DA councillor Duncan Monks was putting up election posters on the streets of New Brighton, Gqeberha, a group of heavies arrived and held him up at gunpoint. On his escape, an ANC councillor allegedly tailed him to the local police station.

According to DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield — speaking on Monk’s behalf — the heavies are from local business syndicates that work with politicians. With the municipal elections less than a month away, they’re apparently concerned about losing their contracts...