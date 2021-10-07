Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Insfrastructure-led recovery means ... investment in infrastructure Endless conferences won't lead to any economic benefit unless the government does what it says it wants to do, writes Hilary Joffe B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana spoke recently of an infrastructure-led recovery. So too did President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a keynote address to yet another investment symposium this week.

But there’s no infrastructure-led recovery, and another conference won’t magic that one up. At least, not until the government itself does the hard slog that’s needed to support the spin...