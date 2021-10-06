National DA to invest in water infrastructure if it wins Gauteng’s metros Leader John Steenhuisen says persistent water outages in SA’s economic hub are disastrous for residents and the economy B L Premium

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has made the battleground province of Gauteng his base ahead of the municipal elections on November 1, said the persistent water outages in SA’s economic hub were disastrous for residents and the economy.

He said the DA would invest in infrastructure should it win the province’s three metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, which have experienced water outages in recent months due to system failures and operational challenges at bulk water supplier Rand Water...