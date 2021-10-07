Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Potholes could cost votes

ANC government neglects roads infrastructure while DA administration ensures potholes are fixed

07 October 2021 - 16:03
File photo: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
File photo: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

With local government election campaigns in full swing, community issues are thrust into the spotlight.

One such issue, which is a national problem at this point, is potholes. It has become a national issue due to the ANC government  neglecting the roads infrastructure to such an extent that when there are severe weather forecasts Gauteng citizens are warned to look out for large potholes. Yet they are promised that the ANC will fix the roads.

It does not need to be an election promise though, where the DA governs things get done.

If you look at Cape Town, through competent governance the administration ensures that potholes are fixed timeously.

In Jeffreys Bay, the DA administration has implemented eco-friendly roads to increase their lifespan and reduce maintenance costs.

In Tshwane the DA administration has repaired more than 10,800 potholes in six months since coming into office.

Lelethu Sophazi
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Record applications for special votes in local election

About 1-million people are set to cast their ballot before November 1, 300,000 more than at the 2019 general election
Politics
1 day ago

PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy but its message this election is new

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce that the DA is not selling a value proposition in these current local government election campaigns
News & Fox
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The three burning issues SA’s political parties are ignoring

An election is about reflecting deeply on the previous five years and addressing the problems facing our country, but the many party manifestos don’t ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Phoenix posters deemed racist cause friction in DA

Election posters send the wrong message to voters about race and should be taken down, sources say
National
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Unterhalter’s exclusion puts JSC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s Phoenix posters
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Heed Moseneke’s alert about ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: JSC’s exclusion of eminent lawyers ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Clarity needed on position of Godongwana
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.