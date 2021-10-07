LETTER: Potholes could cost votes

With local government election campaigns in full swing, community issues are thrust into the spotlight.

One such issue, which is a national problem at this point, is potholes. It has become a national issue due to the ANC government neglecting the roads infrastructure to such an extent that when there are severe weather forecasts Gauteng citizens are warned to look out for large potholes. Yet they are promised that the ANC will fix the roads.

It does not need to be an election promise though, where the DA governs things get done.

If you look at Cape Town, through competent governance the administration ensures that potholes are fixed timeously.

In Jeffreys Bay, the DA administration has implemented eco-friendly roads to increase their lifespan and reduce maintenance costs.

In Tshwane the DA administration has repaired more than 10,800 potholes in six months since coming into office.

Lelethu Sophazi

Via email

