LETTER: Media stuck in a negative portrayal of women

As Women’s Month has drawn to a close we need to take a closer look at how some sections of the media portray or report on women in leadership positions. For example, a July 2016 BBC Business article pointed out how British newspapers, in particular, chose to focus on Theresa May’s shoes when she became the UK prime minister and how the US media zoomed in on Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits and “shouting” when she gave speeches.

Recently the Swiss Press Council made an adverse ruling against a newspaper (Aargauer Zeitung) for sexist reporting on World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, choosing to refer to her as a grandmother instead of her (spectacular) professional accolades. And it seems new media (digital) are no better regarding their coverage of women, also frequently misrepresenting them.

It is crystal clear that even nowadays some sections of the media continue to use discriminatory language and tone when reporting on women leaders and top managers.

The recent Business Day article on outgoing Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands left much to be desired in this regard, as it was also steeped in a disempowering language (“Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food unit success”, August 23). That is an unfortunate headline in that it reinforces the stereotype that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. In addition, the use of the verb “demote” amounts to disempowering language as it insinuates that she was supposed to be fired but is somehow being done a favour, since she is staying on until 2024.

What has actually happened is what is normally known as restructuring, which is a normal occurrence in business, especially in tough economic times. From time to time companies and organisations revisit their structures to determine their relevance, to achieve optimal results.

Rylands’s impeccable credentials speak for themselves, and the word “demotion” should never be used in a sentence that refers to her. She has proven beyond any doubt that she is in a league of her own, a woman whose business acumen is legendary.

All human beings, including women, have the right to choose their areas of focus, and their organisations, if progressive, should encourage and support them to focus on their areas of strengths instead of putting a spotlight on areas they are not passionate about.

It is OK to redesign one’s portfolio. It is OK to say I choose this instead of that. Let us be conscious of the culture we drive by the language we use.

The media, which plays an important role in society or any democracy, should reflect on its tone and language usage when reporting or commenting on issues related to women. The fourth estate must not find itself complicit in perpetuating patriarchy, sexism and bigotry.

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

Chair SA Sugar Association

founder African Women Chartered Accountants

