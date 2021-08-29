LETTER: ANC’s money troubles

It was reported last week that ANC offices countrywide were closed due to a strike by staff due to nonpayment of salaries.

According to various reports the ANC is suffering a cash-flow crisis, though things seem far worse for the party than just a cash-flow problem. Other reports say the ANC is being taken to court for nonpayment for services provided by various businesses.

More concerning are reports that the ANC owes the SA Revenue Service about R100m, and that deductions from staff for PAYE have not been paid over to the receiver, which is clearly illegal.

Of course, the ANC leaders who are high-earning ministers, deputy ministers, directors-general and MECs have all received their salaries, paid by the state.

Allan Wolman

Tel Aviv

