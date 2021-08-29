Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s money troubles

29 August 2021 - 17:49
ANC's Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
ANC's Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

It was reported last week that ANC offices countrywide were closed due to a strike by staff due to nonpayment of salaries.

According to various reports the ANC is suffering a cash-flow crisis, though things seem far worse for the party than just a cash-flow problem. Other reports say the ANC is being taken to court for nonpayment for services provided by various businesses. 

More concerning are reports that the ANC owes the SA Revenue Service about R100m, and that deductions from staff for PAYE have not been paid over to the receiver, which is clearly illegal.

Of course, the ANC leaders who are high-earning ministers, deputy ministers, directors-general and MECs have all received their salaries, paid by the state. 

Allan Wolman 
Tel Aviv

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Future generations will find answers in Business Day's August 26 edition

Future generations may gain some insight into why the country tumbled so rapidly into a failing state
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: State capture is official policy

State capture was first executed in the 1990s when, in defiance of constitutional stipulations, the ANC chose to politicise the state through cadre ...
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: AfCFTA opportunity is paramount

DA agrees that Patel’s localisation plan should be withdrawn until all questions have been answered
Opinion
10 hours ago

LETTER: SA’s economy is third most miserable in world due to tax

SA’s sum of tax rates on its corporations, its individuals — top marginal rates — and VAT was 88% in 2021
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: EFF needs wake-up call from fairy tales it imposes on followers

EFF leadership treats its followers as unthinking children with no capacity to make important decisions for themselves
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: ANC’s money troubles
Opinion / Letters
2.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
3.
MIKE TEKE: Dropping the baton before the ...
Opinion
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Naspers and Prosus are a strange ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Timing of Shoprite’s R1bn deal is ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

GIULIETTA TALEVI: If the ANC goes on strike, will anyone notice?

Opinion

Pandemic hits the cash flow of ANC and DA

National

LETTER: State of depression

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC is a choice that has now become a crisis

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa's position is stronger than ever

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.