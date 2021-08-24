Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Taliban’s return is a toxic danger to the world Afghanis are being stripped of basic democratic rights and like-minded groups may seek to emulate the radical group BL PREMIUM

Let us assume we respect the internal sovereignty of all countries, and by extension accept that they may do as they please within their borders. Along with this we also accept all countries’ external sovereignty, and accord them the same respect as all others in the global political economy.

It all sounds so simple and somehow proper ... but it isn’t. What has been happening in Afghanistan over the past week or so will shatter remaining illusions of sovereignty and the idea that what happens in Afghanistan stays in Afghanistan, or any other country for that matter...