LETTER: Where, oh where, are SA's ministers?

For want of a nail the shoe was lost; for want of a shoe the horse was lost. And for want of a horse the rider was lost, being overtaken and slain by the enemy. All for want of care about a horseshoe nail. — Benjamin Franklin, The Way to Wealth (1758)

For want of maintenance only one of six cranes is functioning in the Port of Cape Town, a symptom of the ANC’s neglect and squander. Ships are moored outside the port because it is costly — and pointless — to berth. Some ships bypass Cape Town and sail on to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) or Walvis Bay, or even return to their port of embarkation. Our deciduous fruit cannot be exported and our imports are delayed by months. Farmers are deprived of income and industrialists cannot operate their factories.

Where, oh where, is the trade, industry and competition minister?

For want of a secure computer system our ports were forced to close for two weeks, which created a domino effect leading to traffic bottlenecks of trucks trying to access and exit the ports.

Where, oh where, was the transport minister?

For want of law and order Durban, our busiest commercial port, was shut for two weeks during July. To protect the assets of the port and the goods being conveyed, all activities were halted and access was denied.

Where, oh where, were the ministers of police and state security?

For want of a calm harbour, the Cape Town container port should long ago have relocated to Saldanha Bay. With the current port located in a wind tunnel, the unloading and loading of containers is thwarted for too many days.

Where, oh where, is the public works and infrastructure minister?

For want of accountability and care our leaders have pillaged our resources and emptied our coffers, condemning millions of citizens to grinding poverty, unemployment and a life without dignity.

Where, oh where, is our president?

Ben Levitas, Oranjezicht

