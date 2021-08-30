Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Countries like SA can ill afford ‘carbon colonialism’

SA needs all the cheap power it can get if it is ever to develop a strong economy

30 August 2021 - 16:12 Richard McNeill
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED

I don’t often find myself in agreement with Gwede Mantashe, but the mineral resources and energy minister’s defence of coal-powered energy generation is spot on, and so is the decision to pursue the nuclear option to supplement the country’s future power needs (Critics slam nuclear build plan, August 30).

If the West wishes to chase unaffordable and impractical alternative energy sources in pursuit of the holy grail of zero carbon, let them go ahead. Countries like SA can ill afford such “carbon colonialism”. We need all the cheap power we can get if we are ever to develop a strong economy and our ample reserves of coal, together with safe nuclear generation, can provide us with it.

Now if Mantashe would also promise us a government free of corruption and incompetence, that would be another reason for me to support him.

Richard McNeill, Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC’s money troubles

Staff have not been paid salaries and party owes Sars R100m
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Afghan history lessons

If the situation changes, troops and civilians will be trapped like the British column in the Hindu Kush in 1842
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Enough of free trade

SA’s continued obsession with disastrous free trade is dangerously naive
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: AfCFTA opportunity is paramount

DA agrees that Patel’s localisation plan should be withdrawn until all questions have been answered
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Nienaber needs to give serious ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why the change of mind over Burger ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MIKE TEKE: Dropping the baton before the ...
Opinion
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Naspers and Prosus are a strange ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: ANC’s money troubles
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.