LETTER: Countries like SA can ill afford ‘carbon colonialism’

I don’t often find myself in agreement with Gwede Mantashe, but the mineral resources and energy minister’s defence of coal-powered energy generation is spot on, and so is the decision to pursue the nuclear option to supplement the country’s future power needs (Critics slam nuclear build plan, August 30).

If the West wishes to chase unaffordable and impractical alternative energy sources in pursuit of the holy grail of zero carbon, let them go ahead. Countries like SA can ill afford such “carbon colonialism”. We need all the cheap power we can get if we are ever to develop a strong economy and our ample reserves of coal, together with safe nuclear generation, can provide us with it.

Now if Mantashe would also promise us a government free of corruption and incompetence, that would be another reason for me to support him.

Richard McNeill, Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.