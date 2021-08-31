Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How environmentalists missed an educational opportunity

Geoengineering gives us a little more time to deal with the climate problem

31 August 2021 - 14:25
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

It is always good to have responses to provocations, and David Hallowes did not disappoint (“Environmentalists opposed Medupi from beginning to end”, August 30). He quickly resorted to the traditional insult of the environmentalist, describing my views on geoengineering as the “ultimate hubris of an engineer”.

Hallowes suggests that spraying sulphates into the atmosphere was proposed as an alternative to reducing greenhouse gases. Not true. It was formally proposed at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, where I heard Prof Paul Crutzen (Nobel prize winner for fixing the ozone hole) explain how and why sulphate aerosols could help manage global warming. Crutzen was very clear that it was not a permanent solution but rather a measure that might be necessary because societies (not just politicians) would not be able to act fast enough.

Unfortunately, few people turned up to listen to him; although it was a formal COP side-event, it was late in the evening. So the throngs of environmental campaigners had long left the venue to go and party in town, and missed a critical educational opportunity.

Many engineers, particularly in areas such as water and energy, have long understood that our work involves “socioecological systems” (SESs) and effective intervention involves working with peoples’ behaviour as well as providing the technical means to make interventions possible.

That is why we talk about geoengineering: we know political, social and economic processes take time and cannot be fast-tracked. So the technical options of geoengineering are not necessarily the best technical solutions. But some of us humbly submit that, given the inertia of SESs (which can be important to stop silly things from happening) we really should be planning for alternatives such as geoengineering that can, as Hallowes quotes me, “provide vital breathing space while economies and societies are restructured”.

Or perhaps I misunderstand his diatribe about world “leaders” who “have spent the past three decades avoiding action on climate”. To me, that looks like good evidence that planetary survival strategies may indeed have to include measures that give us a little more time.

Mike Muller 
Wits School of Governance

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Environmentalists opposed Medupi from beginning to end

Mike Muller has a few things wrong about a purported focus on sulphur dioxode
Opinion
1 day ago

Nuclear build plan alarms energy analysts

Energy experts and environmentalists decry slow, costly and corruption-prone nuclear option
National
1 day ago

Bucking global trends to cleaner energy, Zimbabwe digs deeper into coal

Government to open more coal mines to boost power supply and jobs, but plan sparks fears over harm to wildlife and rising carbon emissions
World
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: De Ruyter kicks off play in just ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Nienaber needs to give serious ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Growing mistrust of courts calls for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: A financial El Nino has settled over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: SA must relook at labour rules to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Rio Tinto plan for lithium mine in Serbia faces protests

Companies

MIKE MULLER: How environmentalists got their aim wrong and shot SA in both feet

Opinion

UN nature summit: States urged to boost ambition and finance

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.