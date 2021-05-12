LETTER: How to solve public sector standoff

Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu has asked the public for advice to break the salary dispute with public sector unions.

Perhaps the way to proceed is to first compute how much faster public servants’ wages have risen compared with the national average over, say, the past 10 years. Then the government can compute by how much public wages must fall to reach parity with the majority.

The government would then be in a position to argue that public wages must stand still until parity is reached with the vast majority — 15-million workers in total versus not much more than 1-million public sector workers.

If this is not acceptable, public sector wages would have to fall to achieve immediate parity. The unions are likely to prefer the first option.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.