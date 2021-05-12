Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to solve public sector standoff

Let unions choose: freeze salaries until they align with the rest of SA's workers, or cut them now

12 May 2021 - 16:13
Senzo Mchunu. Picture: The Times/Tebogo Letsie
Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu has asked the public for advice to break the salary dispute with public sector unions.

Perhaps the way to proceed is to first compute how much faster public servants’ wages have risen compared with the national average over, say, the past 10 years. Then the government can compute by how much public wages must fall to reach parity with the majority.

The government would then be in a position to argue that public wages must stand still until parity is reached with the vast majority — 15-million workers in total versus not much more than 1-million public sector workers.

If this is not acceptable, public sector wages would have to fall to achieve immediate parity. The unions are likely to prefer the first option. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

State unlikely to freeze public-sector wages for three years, says Fitch

Ratings agency says SA is at risk of spending overruns, with payroll and state-owned entity reforms crucial to reduce budget deficits
State pensions ‘payment holiday’ an option to ease financial headwinds, economist says

Government must consider three-year payment holiday to raise money for public sector wage increases, says Duma Gqubule
Legislative limbo: where next for SA’s upstream sector and would-be investors?

The oil and gas sector is seeing new entrants farming in, but draft bills do not address upstream issues, or haven’t even been passed yet
