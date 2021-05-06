NATASHA MARRIAN: Unions as victims? Hardly
This time round the divide is not only between the state and labour but between the unions themselves
06 May 2021 - 05:00
The public sector wage talks are heading for third-party facilitation. The impasse between unions and the state continued this week in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council after labour rejected the wage freeze that the state announced during the opening round of the talks.
The government cannot afford a pay rise for the country’s 1.3-million public servants, much less the inflation-linked one they are seeking, and unions are vying to outdo each other in getting the best deal to stanch the exodus of members...
