NATASHA MARRIAN: Unions as victims? Hardly This time round the divide is not only between the state and labour but between the unions themselves

The public sector wage talks are heading for third-party facilitation. The impasse between unions and the state continued this week in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council after labour rejected the wage freeze that the state announced during the opening round of the talks.

The government cannot afford a pay rise for the country’s 1.3-million public servants, much less the inflation-linked one they are seeking, and unions are vying to outdo each other in getting the best deal to stanch the exodus of members...