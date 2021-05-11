State unlikely to freeze public-sector wages for three years, says Fitch
Due to this, the ratings agency said SA is at risk of spending overruns, with payroll and state-owned entity reforms crucial to reduce budget deficits
11 May 2021 - 15:02
As parties in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) continue to look for mechanisms to break the wage deadlock, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that the government is unlikely to meet its goal of freezing public-sector salaries for three years.
The wage bill has been increasing exponentially over the years, escalating from R154bn in 2006/2007 to R518bn in 2018/2019. It increased to about R630bn in the past financial year...
